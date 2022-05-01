🔊 Listen to this

This year’s crop of finalists for the fifth annual NEPA Sings competition was announced earlier this week via the CASA of Luzerne County Facebook page.

Ten finalists were chosen to compete in the NEPA Sings finals, set for June 16 at the Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming. A pair of alternates were also chosen by the judges, according to NEPA Sings host Dave Kuharchik.

The finalists were chosen from a pool of 25 talented auditioners who performed in front of a panel of judges on April 23 inside downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Think Center.

This year’s finalists are:

• Ijahnae Giddings

• Michela Torbik

• Emily Nacchio

• Gabrielle Gattuso

• MyAva Lobban

• Dakota Lawler

• Christian Brown

• Hannah Fox

• Rob Petrovich

• Sarah Pugliese

Cindie Gunderman and Brenna Yachimowski were selected as alternates, chosen in the event that one or more of the finalists have to drop out before the finals.

This group of performers will now be tasked with recording their finals performance, which will be played on the big screen at the Moonlite Drive-In for all to see.

Tickets are on sale now at CASA’s website; it will cost $20 per car in advance, and $25 on the day of the show. All ticket proceeds will go toward CASA’s mission of supporting and giving a voice to neglected and abused children in Luzerne County’s court system.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. the night of the finals.