NANTICOKE — Nine people were displaced, but uninjured, after a fire broke out at a double-block residence on Shea Street Sunday evening.

Nanticoke City Fire Chief Mark Boncal said that the American Red Cross was on their way to the scene of the fire to assist those displaced — six adults and three children, including a four-month-old infant — in finding a place to stay.

Nanticoke and Hanover Township firefighters responded to the double-block home at 24-26 Shea St. around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Boncal said that his crews encountered heavy fire on the 26 side of the residence, coming from a bedroom. That side of the residence sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, as well as water damage from the fire hoses running through the residence.

The other side of the double-block sustained primarily smoke and heat damage, according to Boncal. He said that he believed both sides to be salvageable, but that the damage on the 26 side was much more heavy and extensive.

Boncal said that EMS workers checked out the three children displaced by the fire on scene and determined them to be alright; none of the other victims were injured, though a dog was killed in the blaze. No firefighters were injured fighting the fire.

The fire was deemed accidental by crews at the scene, based on conversations with the residents of the double-block. Boncal said that it was believed that a candle burning in the bedroom on the 26 side of the double-block may have caused the fire.

The chief said that he spoke with a fire marshal but, after talking through what they knew, the marshal wasn’t needed to come to the scene and investigate.