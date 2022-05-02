🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Alan K. Stout, who also served as executive producer for ‘Agnes,” a new 90-minute documentary, said the film serves as a tribute to our community.

“Though Agnes and the floods might be the stars of the film, the heroes of the film are the people of the Wyoming Valley of 1972,” Stout said. “And for many of us, that was our parents and our grandparents.”

Tickets for the June 23 premiere of “Agnes” go on sale today. Prices are: $10, and are available at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office. They can also be purchased by phone by calling — 570-826-1100. Those that purchase tickets by phone will have the option of having their tickets mailed to them.

Agnes” will premiere at the F.M. Kirby Center on June 23. The film was produced in cooperation with the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society to note the 50th anniversary of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Agnes, which resulted in much flooding of the Wyoming Valley in June of 1972 and, at the time, was considered the worst natural disaster in the history of the United States.

Though Agnes affected other communities along the east coast and Pennsylvania, the documentary focuses on the Wyoming Valley, which was the hardest hit by the floods.

The film includes new interviews, photographs, archived video from local TV stations, radio broadcasts, newspapers, and national news network coverage that has not been seen in 50 years.

Stout said the film also highlights the resiliency and spirit of the people of the Wyoming Valley and the fortitude that was shown in putting the community back together.

This one-time showing at the F.M. Kirby Center will take place 50 years to the day that the Agnes flood struck the Wyoming Valley. Showtime is 7 p.m.

The film was edited and co-directed by Tim Novotney. Bob Savakinus served as co-director. Tony Brooks served as historical consultant. It was written and narrated by Alan K. Stout, who also served as executive producer.

“The film ‘Agnes’ is a project we’ve been working on for quite some time,” Stout said. “But when we met with Bob and Tim, back in the summer of 2020, we knew we found the right people to not only get it done, but get it done in time for the 50th anniversary. Working with them, and with Tony and the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society, has been a great team effort. And there has been tremendous support from the community, without which the film would not have been possible.”

