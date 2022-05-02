By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

HAZLE TWP. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Luzerne County sold a Powerball® ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, April 30 drawing.

The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn — 14-21-37-44-63 — to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.

Hazle Mini Mart, 1136 State Route 940, Hazle Township, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 21,600 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 5,500 purchased with Power Play® and more than 2,880 tickets purchased with Double Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $27 million, or $16.1 million cash, for the next drawing today — Monday, May 2.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball® tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

