The Watcher is a $55,000 piece of surveillance equipment owned by the City of Pittston Police Department in aiding law enforcement officers during day-to-day operations.

The label will be placed on The Watcher where audio messages can be heard when scanning the QR label shown.

PITTSTON — There’s a new sheriff in the city — well, not quite, but in an effort to aid police protection and keep residents safe, Mayor Michael Lombardo has introduced “The Watcher,” a robot cop on wheels.

When you first look at The Watcher, it resembles something you’d see on the side of a highway owned by PennDOT. It’s quipped with a sophisticated camera system and other sensors along with a solar powered battery.

According to Lombardo, The Watcher, valued at $55,000, was purchased through gaming commission grant money.

“This camera is not a covert operation,” Lombardo said. “We are going to use it as another tool though technology in every aspect of the city.”

Lombardo said The Watcher is a special agent of the City of Pittston Police Department that will keep an eye on neighborhoods to keep residents safe and catch those committing crimes.

The Watcher can be monitored remotely via a cellphone 24 hours a day.

“The police department can monitor it from a phone,” Lombardo said. “When we get issues in neighborhoods about suspicious activity, we’re going to deploy the camera. It’s not going to be hidden; it’s going to be in your face. This isn’t a secret camera.”

In addition to The Watcher will also be used for surveillance against crime, it will also be used for special events such as the Tomato Festival, parades and other events; even for something as simple as monitoring traffic.

“I also want this (Watcher) to be a Public Relations piece to let the tax payers know the city is doing something,” Lombardo added.

Lombardo said The Watcher would soon be used at the site of the old Pittston Hospital the city acquired in recent months.

“Since it’s an isolated site (Pittston Hospital), we want to monitor traffic in and around the area,” Lombardo said. “You know, over the 25 years of my tenure, what has changed a lot has been technology and we have some really nice equipment to aid law enforcement in keeping the city safe.”