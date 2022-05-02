🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — The Mercy Center, a provider of licensed personal care and skilled nursing services, announced Monday that it would be preparing to close its doors in three months.

The closure comes as the result of challenges brought on by the long-standing effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, workforce shortages and changing demographics, according to a press release issued by Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, the sponsor of the Mercy Center.

“The board of directors and a workgroup of sisters, leadership and staff considered all available options for the future of the center before reaching the recommendation for closing,” said Sisters of Mercy board member Bob Williams. “We recognize the impact of this decision on all who have had a part in the 40-year history of Mercy Center, particularly our present residents, their families, and our dedicated staff.”

No official date has been set for the Mercy Center to close; the release says that the center will be set to close in “approximately three months.”

In anticipation of this closure, the Mercy Center recently entered into an agreement with The Meadows, a fellow personal service and skilled nursing provider based in Dallas, that would see The Meadows take in as many of the Mercy Center’s residents who choose to move there as they could reasonably accommodate.

Mercy Center will assist its residents to safely transition to a location of their choice that provides the services that they require.

“The current administration and staff of Mercy Center will work tirelessly with current residents and their families to assist them in determining their plans as they contemplate making a new place their home,” Williams said.

“We will also assist staff during this time of transition to help them find employment opportunities. The Meadows has also committed to consider all applications from Mercy Center staff who apply for employment at the Meadows and to use reasonable efforts to accept as many Mercy Center staff for employment as it can.”

“The Meadows feels honored and privileged to continue Mercy Center’s legacy of compassionate care,” said chairman of the board at The Meadows Ned Delaney.

“Our professional staff share similar values and provide excellent nursing care. As we expand and renovate our current facility in Dallas, we welcome many of the residents and staff of Mercy Center to join our community.”