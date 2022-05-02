WB man sentenced in cousin’s accidental shooting death

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who admitted to an accidental shooting that claimed the life of his cousin while recording a rap video was sentenced Monday to a special probationary program for five years.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Ziare W. Mouzone, 23, to the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Mouzone pled guilty to the charges March 14.

Mouzone was ordered by Sklarosky to serve the first six months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Wilkes-Barre police alleged Mouzone was handling a .40-caliber Glock with his arm around Diavian Tooley, 19, while recording a video inside their residence at 72 Lloyds Lane on March 27, 2021.

Witnesses told police, court records say, Mouzone was handed the firearm and racked the slide of the firearm when it discharged, striking Tooley in the chest.

Tooley died during surgery April 22, four weeks after sustaining the gunshot wound.

“I accept responsibility. I’m sorry if anyone got hurt. I wish I could have done things differently; I wish I had my cousin back,” a tearful Mouzone said during his sentencing hearing.

Mouzone’s attorney, Theron J. Solomon, called the shooting, “a terrible incident.”

“It was an accident, it was reckless, it was stupid. He will have to live with this for the rest of his life,” Solomon said.

Solomon said while recording the video, someone inside the house passed a firearm to Mouzone that he was not familiar with and racked the slide.

Solomon said the gun jammed as Mouzone kept racking the slide to clear the jam when it fired a round.

“It was a tragic accident,” Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin said. “Another example of young kids playing around with guns. It could have been avoided at all costs. This one was tough on everybody.”

Solomon said Mouzone voluntarily provided a statement to police prior to charges being filed, and later surrendered the firearm that Solomon gave to investigators.

“It’s an unusual case based on the relationships here. It was a tragic accident,” Sklarosky said before imposing the sentence.