WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Joaquin Maldonado-Ramos, 24, to three-to-24 months in jail on charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors Monday.

Maldonado-Ramos was arrested by Avoca police in March 2021 alleging he sexually assaulted a girl in February 2021. He pled guilty to the charges Jan. 18.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop said in court Maldonado-Ramos, “Preyed upon a minor victim” in seeking a prison sentence while his attorney, Joseph P. Kalinowski, argued for a probationary sentence.

Maldonado-Ramos apologized saying his actions were “erroneous,” and hope the girl lives a “youthful and happy life.” He was permitted to serve his sentence at the county correctional facility.

Maldonado-Ramos is subject to 25 years registration of his residence as a sexual offender under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.