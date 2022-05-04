🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An open house and meet-and-greet for Democratic candidates at the local party headquarters Saturday will feature appearances from Attorney General Josh Shapiro and State Rep. Austin Davis.

Shapiro and Davis will be looking to secure the Democratic nominations for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, in the May 17 primary election.

A press release issued by the Luzerne County Democratic Party also indicated that the two candidates will announce the mobilization of their Luzerne County campaign office out of the Democratic Party headquarters on Public Square.

The Democratic Party open house will be held on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the party’s Public Square office.

In addition to Shapiro and Davis, other figures that will be in attendance include incumbent candidates like U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and State Sen. Marty Flynn.

Candidates for State Representative confirmed to be in attendance include Yesenia Rodriguez, Jim Haddock, Vito Malacari, John Zugarek and Fern Leard, along with State Senate candidate Jackie Baker.

State Sen. Sharif Street, vice-chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, will also take part in the event. Additional Democratic candidates for statewide office may also be added to the event before Saturday.

“The Open House Meet and Greet will give Luzerne County Democrats and supporters of each candidate an informal opportunity to meet and speak with them directly,” reads the statement issued by the Luzerne County Democratic Party.