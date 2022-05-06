🔊 Listen to this

Jon Pollard celebrates with his wife and two sons after being sworn in as the eighth superintendent in Wyoming Area school history. Shown left to right are: Roger, Lisa, Dr. Pollard, Simon.

Wyoming Area Principal Jon Pollard awaits the vote on him being named the school district’s new superintendent.

Jon Pollard, right, hugs Superintendent Janet Serino after a special Wyoming Area School Board meeting during which the board voted 5-3 to make the Secondary School Principal the superintendent after Serino retires this summer.

EXETER — Wyoming Area School Board appointed district high school principal Jon William Pollard to serve as the next district Superintendent during a special meeting Thursday evening.

Pollard will take over after Janet Serino retires this summer. The board gave him a three-year contract, but did not set his salary.

Pollard has previously served in the district as Tenth Street Elementary teacher and did a stint as assistant high school principal for the Lake-Lehman School district.

With Board Vice President Phillip Campenni absent, the vote was 5-3. Gerald Stofko, Paul Porfirio and Board President Michael Supey voted no. After the vote, Supey stressed his vote did not show a lack of confidence in Pollard. “I’m looking forward to working with you,” he said to Pollard, who was in the audience.

Asked about the search and selection process, Supey said it started with a committee of four board members but after looking at the cost of hiring an outside firm, the board turned to Tony Grieco, the executive director of the Luzerne Intermediate Unit, a state agency that provides a wide range of services to area schools. Grieco has helped other districts conduct searches and offered to help Wyoming Area at no cost.

The board posted the opening on the district website and advertised in newspapers, setting a deadline for April 5 and receiving 10 applications. Eight of the candidates were interviewed by the full board, with three called back for a second interview.

Board Member Lara Best said Pollard provided a PowerPoint present showing”so many initiatives he wants to do” that she was impressed. She also noted his time already with the district will make for “a smooth transition.”

After the meeting, Pollard gave Serino a handshake and hug. He said he was “honored and humbled” to be appointed, and that the first priority is to overcome the problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic and “getting students back on track.”

