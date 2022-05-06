🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Roadwork projects are scheduled to begin in the city and motorists are advised of travel delays.

On Friday, a contractor will begin installing new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible ramps at each intersection along Scott Street between the Plains Township line and state Route 315 by the Denny’s restaurant. The work is part of the comprehensive reconstruction of Scott Street.

On Tuesday, work will begin on Park Avenue between East South and East Northampton streets and East Northampton Street between Park Avenue and the Wilkes-Barre Township line. The streets will be milled and paved.

Motorists are advised to avoid the areas if possible.

— Staff Report