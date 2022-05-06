🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Lenoxville man pled guilty to vehicular homicide related to what state police at Shickshinny say was a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy in Huntington Township.

State police in court records say Robert Gerald Ball, 36, fled the scene in his 1998 Ford F150 pickup truck after striking Gabriel Bierly who was riding a bicycle in the area of 315 Bonnieville Road on March 5, 2021.

An accident reconstruction revealed Bierly was found approximately 50 feet from where he was struck and the bicycle was found about one-half mile away, court records say.

Ball opted to plead guilty to homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony, rather than face a trial.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors withdrew the most serious charges, accidents involving death and intimidation of witnesses, both second-degree felonies, a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and 14 traffic and vehicle code violations against Ball.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. accepted the plea agreement reached with Ball’s attorney, Joseph DeAndrea, on Thursday.

The maximum sentence for a homicide by vehicle charge is seven years in prison.

State police alleged in court records Ball, after striking Bierly, replaced the truck’s bumper and power washed the vehicle. Ball allegedly persuaded several people to fabricate stories of his whereabouts at the time of the crash and threatened a man to stop talking to investigators.

Ball was arrested Feb. 17 when state police and police in Lehman Township went to a residence on North Lake Road to apprehend a man wanted on allegations of failing to appear in court. Ball was spotted at the house and jumped out a window, court records say.

When Ball was seen at the house, police were aware he was also wanted and a person-of-interest in the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Ball returned to the North Lake Road house after police left.

Police learned Ball was inside the residence and set up a perimeter as Ball barricaded himself in the basement, releasing two adult Pit Bulls that bit a state police trooper and a Lehman officer on their arms, court records say.

For the dog bite incident, Ball pled guilty to simple assault and resisting arrest.

Sklarosky will sentence Ball on June 23. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility.