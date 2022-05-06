🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gerrity’s Supermarkets is looking to hire 100-plus new employees and to attract applicants, the company has increased its starting rate for all positions.

According to Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s, the family-owned business has also rolled out annual raises early for most existing employees.

As an added incentive, the company also continues to offer a new hire bonus of up to $500. Fasula said Gerrity’s currently employs more than 1,300 people.

Fasula said the ongoing labor shortage continues to make it difficult to find and hire people.

“We know that our team is the reason for our success,” Fasula said. “We want to reward the people who got us here and we want to find more people so we can make everyone’s job easier. We recognize that the store with the best team is going to give the customer the best experience.”

Fasula said all full-time starting rates have moved to $14 per hour. Skilled positions like butchers, cooks, cake decorators, and bakers start at $17, and butchers and cooks can go as high as $20, depending on experience.

On-the-job training is offered for all positions. Most part time positions start between $10 and $12, depending on position and availability.

Fasula said the result of the rate adjustments is an increase in average hourly rate of 8% over 2021, and that was 10% higher than 2020.

“Everybody that currently works for us pretty much received a raise,” Fasula said. “All current employees will make more than the new hires.”

Fasula said he does not anticipate needing to increase prices as a result of this change.

“If it wasn’t for the higher sales that supermarkets have experienced over the past two years, we could never have been able to afford a wage increase like this,” Fasula said. “We have more employees in our departments than most other stores because we make so many of our products from scratch.”

Gerrity’s is the largest family owned and locally-owned supermarket business in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company operates in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton counties and consists of 10 supermarkets, three Ace Hardware stores and a corporate office. A fourth Ace Hardware store is scheduled tom open in June in Shavertown.

The company is owned by Joyce “Mom” Fasula and her son, Joe Fasula. Gerrity’s is part of Shursave Supermarkets marketing banner.

Gerrity’s began in 1895 as a small meat market and became a supermarket in 1980.

Fasula said the company has seen an increase in applicants over the past couple of weeks. He said even with hiring an additional 100 people, the company will still not be fully staffed.

