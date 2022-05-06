Victim, 95, of check fraud died in January

KINGSTON — A Hanover Township woman was arraigned Friday on allegations she stole and deposited six checks totaling $8,000 from a 95-year-old dependent woman she was tasked with providing home health services.

Police charged Anayia Annelia Lovell, 21, of Lee Park Avenue, with depositing the six checks and attempted to deposit a seventh check in the amount of $90,000, which was declined, into her personal bank account from Emily Kocian, according to court records.

Kocian died Jan. 25 at an assisted living facility in Wilkes-Barre Township, according to her obituary.

Police allege Lovell, while employed at a home health agency, stole the checks while visiting Kocian at a Tunkhannock residence from July 13 to Aug. 17, 2021, when she terminated her employment with the health agency.

Kocian reported the alleged theft and forgery to Wilkes-Barre Township police who transferred the investigation to Kingston police in November.

When the stolen cash were allegedly deposited by Lovell, Kocian was a patient at an assisted living facility in Kingston.

Police in court records say Kocian deposited one $4,000 check, three $1,000 checks and two $500 checks from Aug. 12 to Sept. 9, and attempted to deposit a $90,000 check on Sept. 29.

Lovell was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty of Kingston on charges of forgery, theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or dependent person and bad checks. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.