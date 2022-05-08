🔊 Listen to this

Sheila Brandon participated in Candy’s Place annual walk in honor of her husband Michael Brandon, who passed away from cancer.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright and state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski shake hands in a ceremony opening the Candy’s Place Walk on Saturday. Chris Bohinski and Candy’s Place director Tom Ruskey look on.

Candy’s Place Walk participants make their way down River Street under cover of colorful umbrellas.

FORTY FORT — Participants in Saturday’s 25th annual Candy’s Place Walk were undeterred by rain and falling temperatures. Instead, over 150 people donned raincoats, umbrellas and galoshes for a one-mile walk to raise money for the cancer center.

Director Tom Ruskey pointed out that there was also a virtual option for walkers and that people were registering online until minutes before the event, the organization’s largest fundraiser.

Judi Betti has been volunteering at Candy’s Place since 2006, originally as part of a group of retirees. And, although Betti has seen many things change, including the growth of the organization’s facilities and programs, there is one thing that has not changed.

“The mission has never changed,” she said. “For the half hour or hour that the patients are here, they forget that they have cancer.”

Candy’s Place is a wellness center which provides a variety of services including massage therapy, relaxation therapy and even a recreation area, to adults with a cancer diagnosis. Those services are free to patients and up to three caregivers. Parents and caregivers of children with cancer are also eligible for services.

Making treatment bearable

Joanne Koechel told the crowd that she had been a blonde, brunette and a redhead — all in the same week.

“Even pink,” she said, laughing.

That is because Koechel was diagnosed last year with breast cancer and lost her hair during treatment.

“Nobody wants to lose their hair, but knowing that Candy’s Place has a room full of wigs would make me feel somewhat normal,” she said.

Koechel said cancer has given her a new perspective on life.

“I believe cancer is not all bad. Cancer allows you to prioritize differently,” she said. “Little things that might have bothered you, don’t anymore. You know who and what is important in your life.”

She remembers getting infusions of chemo and looking forward to a massage and reflexology at Candy’s Place.

Officials show support

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright and State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski opened the event, acknowledging the need for support for those battling cancer and their families.

“I don’t know of any family that has not experienced some form of cancer or the loss of a family member,” Pashinski said. “Your goal and dedication is so important and I’m so proud to be here with you.”

Cartwright called Candy’s Place a “bright shining light in Forty Fort.”

“My own mom lost her battle with lung cancer 12 years ago,” he said. “I think of her every day.” Forty Fort Mayor Brian Thomas, who took office early this year, said he had been a nurse for 40 years and was familiar with health care all over the country.

Candy’s Place, he said, was one of the first organizations to focus on the social and emotional health of those with cancer and their caregivers.

“It’s thinking about the whole person, beyond physical treatment,” he said. “Thinking about what they need to take on the fight of their lives.”