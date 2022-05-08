🔊 Listen to this

Life can be harsh at times. Things don’t always turn out the way we expect or would like. We need to learn to “roll with the punches,” or “tuck and roll” as my friends like to say. There is no greater example of resilience than a mother. Mothers show strength and resilience that is unmatched. We look to them for comfort, guidance, and for love. They have the uncanny ability to cope and bounce back from just about any obstacle thrown in their path.

My mom was resilient. She was a tough and tenacious lady who believed that failure was not an option. If you failed at something, you learned from it, you got back up, and you tried again. It is from my mom that I learned about strength under pressure. It was through her resilience that she overcame many hardships in life, including the death of her own mom at a very young age. She bounced back from every setback, never giving up. At times it may have resulted in a change in course, but it always meant moving forward.

My mom died in 2017 after fighting a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was a fighter to the end. Mother’s Day 2017 was the last holiday I got to spend with her. Mom was in Sacred Heart Senior Living by the Creek, a wonderful assisted living facility in Northampton. On my way down to visit her on Mother’s Day of that year, I stopped to snap photos of a breathtaking canola field near Cherryville, a spot that I passed every few days. That day what was a normally bare or green field had bloomed into a vivid yellow. I learned canola only flowers for about 20 to 25 days, so I was in the right spot at the right time. That beautiful blanket of yellow will always remind me of the warmth and bright light of my mom.

The resilience I learned from mom has gotten me through all of the hurdles I’ve encountered in life, whether it be trauma, tragedy, or simple failure. She gave me the courage to try again if I didn’t succeed, to accept the things I couldn’t change, and most importantly to believe in myself. I learned to bounce back stronger, wiser, and more capable of facing difficult challenges. They are qualities I hope that I’ve passed on to my own children.

At times, motherhood can give us our highest highs and lowest lows. Anyone who tells you that being a mom is all sunshine and rainbows is lying. There were days I felt like I was a total failure as a mom, and others like I had accomplished life’s greatest achievements. Children don’t need to be perfect. I certainly wasn’t, and neither are my children. As moms, we can’t just wave a magic wand and create flawless children. What we can do is teach our children about the great potential they have in life.

We can teach our children to be resilient and the other important lessons we learned from our own moms. The value of patience, the importance of kindness, to stay true to our beliefs, and to have confidence in ourselves. Life can be tough. We’ve all gone through hard times, and I’m sure there are more to come. When you feel like giving up, think about your mom. Did she give up during the hard times? Absolutely not. She fought. Push yourself to face an obstacle head-on. If you fall, get back up. The strength you learned from your mom will always be with you. Happy Mother’s Day!