HARVEYS LAKE — State Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, announced that she has endorsed former Hazleton mayor and congressman Lou Barletta for the GOP nomination in the Pennsylvania race for governor.

Citing Barletta’s background and record, Boback joins Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, and Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, as area legislators supporting Barletta’s grassroots campaign.

“I have known Lou Barletta for many years, going back to his days as mayor of Hazleton, and I know that he has the background and record to make an outstanding governor just when we need it the most,” Boback said. “Lou will be a strong, conservative leader who will revive our economy, uphold our constitutional freedoms, and represent the values of this great Commonwealth. He will be a strong voice for the taxpayer and reinvigorate our energy industries while protecting our precious environment. Creating good paying jobs for our citizens is integral to his campaign, and a priority for our state. I will be voting for Lou Barletta on May 17, and I enthusiastically endorse him for governor of Pennsylvania.”

Barletta said he is honored to have Rep. Boback’s endorsement.

“Pennsylvania is at a crossroads and our Commonwealth is facing some serious issues,” Barletta said. “As governor, I will fight for lower property taxes, cheaper gas prices, better roads, and a more accountable state government to the taxpayers. I am excited to have so much momentum behind my campaign and I look forward to getting our Commonwealth back on the right track once I become governor.”

