WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man could face up to seven years in state prison after pleading guilty to five separate drunken driving offenses.

Hubert Dyson, 71, of East Northampton Street, was arrested four times by city police in 2019 and once by Wilkes-Barre Township police in 2020 on drunken driving allegations.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas accepted Dyson’s plea agreement on five separate counts of driving under the influence of alcohol. The plea agreement was offered after Dyson spoke with his attorney, Wojciech Jankowski, prior to Dyson’s case being called for a jury trial.

According to court records:

May 29, 2019: Wilkes-Barre police encountered Dyson lying across the front seat of an idling vehicle near the R/C Movies 14 theater complex on East Northampton Street. After being awakened, Dyson told the officer, “I’m just drunk, I don’t know why this is happening.” Police alleged Dyson had an alcohol level of .243 percent.

Aug. 8, 2019: Wilkes-Barre police stopped Dyson for driving too slowly and through the parking lot of a gasoline service station at Academy Street and Carey Avenue. Dyson provided a credit card he used to identify himself. Dyson allegedly had an alcohol level of .202 percent.

Dec. 9, 2019: Wilkes-Barre police say Dyson collided into the rear of another vehicle occupied by two women on East Northampton Street near South Washington Street. An open bottle of Vodka was observed in the center console of Dyson’s vehicle. A blood test allegedly revealed Dyson had an alcohol level of .288 percent.

Dec. 21, 2019: Wilkes-Barre police investigated a vehicle crash involving Dyson at East Northampton Street and South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. Dyson drove away after colliding into another vehicle. Police encountered Dyson on Nesbitt Street holding a bottle of Vodka in a paper bag. Dyson allegedly had an alcohol level of .209 percent.

Sept. 30, 2020: Wilkes-Barre Township police stopped Dyson for driving too fast in the area of Starbucks, Hilton Garden Inn, Chuck E. Cheese and the Fine Wine and Spirits stores in Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace. Dyson exited his vehicle and began walking toward the Wine and Spirits store when he was stopped by an officer. Two bottles of liquor were observed in the center console of Dyson’s vehicle. A blood test allegedly revealed Dyson had an alcohol level of .270 percent.

An adult driver in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent.

Dyson remains free on bail.

Lupas said he will sentence Dyson on July 12.