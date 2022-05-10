🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Edwardsville was jailed without bail Tuesday as Wilkes-Barre police charged her with setting up a purchase of fentanyl that resulted in the death of her friend in 2021.

Krystina Shumway, 29, of Church Street, arranged her friend, Michaelena Kowalczyk to purchase four pills from a drug dealer in the area of Park Avenue and Lehigh Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Feb. 17, 2021, according to court records.

Kowalczyk was found dead inside a vehicle left idling on West Sidney Street the next day, Feb. 18, 2021, court records say.

An autopsy showed Kowalczyk died from fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

City police detectives investigating Kowalczyk’s death allegedly learned she purchased pills from Shumway’s drug dealer.

Court records say Kowalczyk drove a relative to a grocery store in the West Side Mall and waited in a vehicle, meeting Shumway in the parking lot.

Shumway got into Kowalczyk’s vehicle and they drove to Park Avenue and Lehigh Street, Wilkes-Barre, where Shumway met her drug dealer who showed up in a vehicle and exchanged four pills for $100, court records say.

Shumway told detectives she did not know the name of her drug dealer but communicated with him via Facebook Messenger, according to court records.

After Kowalczyk’s death, Shumway sent a message via Messenger to her drug dealer about her being questioned by police. The unknown drug dealer blocked Shumway and removed his Facebook account, court records say.

Detectives in court records say the drug dealer then reached out to a mutual person known by Shumway to instruct Shumway to stop bringing him her problems.

Several pills found on Kowalczyk tested positive for fentanyl.

A week before her death, Kowalczyk overdosed in Pittston Township allegedly by fentanyl Shumway supplied her.

Shumway was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on charges of drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Malloy jailed Shumway without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.