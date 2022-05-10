🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 13 honorees for the 2022 EPIC (Extraordinary People Inspiring Community) Awards on May 24 at the F. M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The EPIC Awards seek to honor individuals who have made significant and meaningful positive impacts on our community.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the program beginning promptly at 5:30. With their registration, attendees will enjoy a $25 voucher for one of the “Dine Local” after-parties at a downtown restaurant.

To find out more and to register to attend, visit https://business.wyomingvalleychamber.org/chambercalendar or contact Michaela Benczkowski at 570-855-2159.

The honorees will be:

• Innovator of the Year Award — John Phillips, Josh Balz, Aaron Bruch, Kris Jones & Mat Giordano, co-owners of Parlor Beverages.

• Athena Award — Zubeen Saeed, President & CEO of Building Blocks Learning Center.

• Volunteer of the Year Award — Amber Loomis, Director of Development & Community Relations, Osterhout Free Library.

• DEI Champion Award — Dan Kimbrough, owner of Park Multimedia.

• Community Celebration Awards (nonprofits marking milestone anniversaries) — Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley (160 years), American Institute of Architects of Northeastern Pennsylvania (100 years), King’s College (75 years) Luzerne County Transportation Authority (50 years), and Cori’s Place (20 years).

“Our Extraordinary People Inspiring Community Awards is a celebration of the outstanding people and organizations that make our area a better place each and every day,” chamber President & CEO Lindsay Griffin said.

“Through volunteerism, DEI efforts, innovation, and women’s leadership, this year’s honorees each embody what it takes to inspire and motivate others to truly move our area forward into a bright and strong future,” Griffin added. “We congratulate each of these individuals, as well as all of our Community Celebration Award recipients and look forward to giving them each the recognition they deserve on May 24.”