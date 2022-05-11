Two displaced by Tuesday afternoon blaze

HANOVER TWP. — A garage fire at an East Saint Mary’s Road home left two displaced and one with minor burns Tuesday afternoon as it quickly spread into the single-family residence.

The blaze started around 1 p.m. Fire Chief Joe Temarantz said the call came in as a vehicle inside the garage on fire.

”We arrived on scene to see heavy fire showing from the east side of the structure, which would be where the garage area is,” he said.

Temarantz and his team sprung into action, setting up their attack through the front door and into the garage area, working to knock the fire down.

There were no major injuries, though Temarantz said that the owner of the home, who was home when the blaze started, had some minor burns on his forehead. “But other than that,” he said, “everybody was out of the structure. It took us about 20 minutes to get it under control.”

The damage is “moderate to major,” particularly in the garage and second floor over the garage, though it is not expected to be a total loss. The residents of the home were able to find a place to stay and Red Cross was not contacted.

PPL Electric Utilities was also called to the scene, as powerlines were burned off the side of the house and left laying in the yard.

Saint Mary’s Road was temporarily closed the incident. The home is located at the entrance to Liberty Hills, and as such, Hanover Area School District announced alternate bus drop-offs for students throughout all grades who reside in the neighborhood.

An automated announcement said Saint Mary’s Road was reopened around 3:16 p.m.

There is no word yet as to what caused the fire and it remains under investigation.