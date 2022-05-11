🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — With only two items on its agenda City Council breezed through its work session in five minutes Tuesday night.

Council held no discussion on the request to vacate what was formerly known as Grant Alley so that Wilkes University can proceed with the development of its nearby property at 116 S. Main St.

The request, presented in the form of an ordinance, requires two separate votes by Council for approval. The first reading will be at Council’s voting session that begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Wilkes plans to convert the upper three floors of the building into high-end rental units and lease the first floor as retail space. Once developed and producing revenue for the school it would become a taxable property.

The development was presented to Council last month and it approved the sale to the school for $22,000 a 12-foot wide strip of land adjacent to the building.

The other agenda item presented by Mayor George Brown also drew no comments from Council. Brown proposed appointing Dr. Joseph Ridilla of East Northampton Street to the city’s Board of Health. The appointment to the unpaid position would be for a term expiring in January 2026.

