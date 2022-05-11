🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The 2022 Sunsets on South Main happy hour and concert series launches on May 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Midtown Village, 41 S. Main St.

This first event will be held in partnership with the Fine Arts Fiesta.

A hit last year with growing attendance each month, this free outdoor celebration will feature live music from Stealing Neil, adult beverages for purchase from Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s, festive outdoor seating, and Pop-Up vendors such as Higher Remedies, NEPA Nature Photography, Scentsy, and The Creative Touch. There also will be a children’s craft corner.

Sunsets on SOMA will be held at Midtown Village through September from 5-7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Dates are May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, and Sept. 15.

This year, the celebration will continue into the fall with Sunsets on SOMA moving indoors to the Circle Center for the Arts on Oct. 20 and Nov. 18.

“We invite our entire community to come to the heart of downtown for this free concert and happy hour series and then stay to enjoy dinner at one of our many unique downtown restaurants,” said Susan Magnotta, Director of Marketing and Development at DCP. “Sunsets on SOMA is part of our larger “Downtown Rebound” initiative aimed at bringing life, vitality, and vibrancy back to our center city and to support our restaurant and small retail business owners.

DCP is grateful to have the support of Geisinger as the presenting sponsor of this series, as well as Berkshire Asset Management, Community Bank, The Luzerne County Visitor’s Bureau, Susquehanna Brewing Company, the Times Leader, Discover NEPA, and Boozy B’s.

For more information about our upcoming events, please visit @DowntownWilkesBarre on Instagram and Facebook.