KINGSTON — A former behavioral specialist at First Hospital surrendered Tuesday on allegations he choked a 14-year-old boy.

Isaiah Jeremiah Troche, 25, of Forty Fort, is accused of entering a room where he placed the boy in a choke hold on Dec. 4, according to court records.

Police in court records say the boy initially slapped Troche in the head and ran to his room. Troche chased after the boy, closed the door and strangled the boy until the boy passed out, court records say.

Troche surrendered on charges of strangulation and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Police filed the charges after executing a search warrant at First Hospital and interviewing witnesses.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police initiated the investigation after receiving a referral from Child Line that a 14-year-old boy was choked by a staff member.

The boy was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, the boy claimed Troche choked him after he struck Troche in the head as a joke. He claimed Troche did not take the head slap as a joke and followed him to his room, where Troche closed the door.

The boy told the forensic interviewer he attempted to leave his room but was prevented by Troche, who placed him in a choke hold until he passed out, the complaint says.

Video footage from a surveillance camera in a day room shows the boy approaching Troche who was seated in a chair and writing on paperwork. The boy tells Troche to “say something,” and struck Troche with an open hand.

Troche responded, “Yo,” got up from the chair and approached the boy who responded, “Alright, alright, alright, chill,” the complaint says.

The boy ran down a hallway as Troche tossed a clipboard, pushed both his arm sleeves up, and followed the boy, taking off his face visor and mask he dropped onto the floor, according to the complaint.

Footage shows Troche attempting to open the door to the boy’s room but was unsuccessful. Troche turned to walk away when the boy opened the door and Troche entered, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say footage recorded Troche inside the boy’s room for approximately five minutes before exiting.

Two witnesses collaborated the boy’s allegations, the complaint says.