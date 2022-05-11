Prosecutors rest their case against Tyeara L. Folks charged with burning 5-month-old son during sink bath

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two medical doctors believe a 5-month-old boy was immersed in hot water for several seconds sustaining second-degree burns to 15 percent of his body.

Testimony by the two physicians trained in treating burn patients disputes Tyeara L. Folks, 30, explanation how her infant was burned by a stuck sink hose.

Folks, who formerly lived in a second floor apartment at 42 Murray St., Wilkes-Barre, is facing a Luzerne County jury trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Wilkes-Barre police filed the charges against Folks in June 2019, after investigating how her son sustained burns while she bathed him in a sink on March 5, 2019.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Shana Messinger called two medical experts in treating burn patients, Dr. Ruchita Doshi and Dr. William B. Hughes, to testify about the infant’s injuries.

Doshi, of Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, and Hughes, director of the burn center at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, explained the infant’s burn injuries were not consistent to how Folks said her child was burned.

Folks’ attorneys, Steven M. Greenwald and John Donovan, believe the sink hose became stuck resulting in hot water shooting out of the faucet that directly struck the infant while a toilet was flushed inside the apartment building.

Doshi and Hughes said the infant did not have a burn pattern consistent with a spray hose or by a faucet, telling jurors the infant sustained “immerse type burns” to his left leg that circled to the left buttocks.

Doshi and Hughes explained the infant’s left leg was “flexed,” noting it was bent when immersed in the sink filled with water. With the infant’s leg being flexed, it protected the back of the knee from being burned.

The two physicians said the infant sustained second-degree burns that reached the second layer of the skin called the dermis, which blistered. They used getting a sunburn as an example how the top layer of skin, epidermis, is burned by the sun and how painful a sunburn can be.

“Were these painful injuries for a 5-month-old,” McLaughlin asked, to which, Hughes replied, “Yes, very painful.”

Hughes said the skin of an infant is thin giving his medical opinion the infant was immersed for five seconds in water temperature of 130-140 degrees.

McLaughlin and Messinger rested their case against Folks.

Greenwald and Donovan are expected to call Dr. Eli Newberger of Boston Children’s Hospital to testify to counter the medical opinions of Doshi and Hughes.