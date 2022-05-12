Governor touts education budget increase in visit to Wilkes-Barre Area High School

🔊 Listen to this

After being interviewed on the Wilkes-Barre Area High School radio station, Gov. Tom Wolf shakes hands with student Olivia Connell while Sarah Newman sits nearby and Calebe williams stands behind them.

Gov. Tom Wolf gets a tour of the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School during is visit to the school. From left: Superintedent Brian Costello, State Sen. Marty Flynn, Wolf, State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski.

Gov. Tom Wolf stopped by Wilkes-Barre Area High School on Wednesday to talk about his proposal for an additional $1.25 billion to Pennsylvania schools.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf stopped by Wilkes-Barre Area High School on Wednesday to talk about his proposal for an additional $1.25 billion boost to Pennsylvania schools.

Gov. Tom Wolf stopped by Wilkes-Barre Area High School on Wednesday to talk about his proposal for an additional $1.25 billion boost to Pennsylvania schools.

Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello, far left, welcomes State Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, second from left, and State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, right, and Gov. Tom Wolf at the district’s high school on Wednesday. Wolf came to talk about his proposed education funding increases in the state budget.

PLAINS TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf may have come to Wilkes-Barre Area High School to promote his proposed increase in public school funding, but he was sidelined on the way to the auditorium and shuffled into the school’s Wolfpack Live radio booth where he clearly made the day for a lot of budding media stars.

The students behind the microphones peppered him with question. His greatest accomplishment? Increased state funding for education during the last seven years by $1.8 billion. His own education? Public school through grade 10, a year off to go to France, and finishing his last two years at a private school to avoid the issues of returning to the old school after missing a year.

Trinity Hull may have asked the rarer question. “What will you do after you leave office?”

“It’s very nice of you to ask that,” Wolf smiled, “but I’m an old man. I’m going to retire. Maybe get some sleep, do some reading.”

The governor’s visit to their small booth with the clear glass wall facing the school’s main corridor left some of the student almost in awe and certainly in smiles. “It was great,” Sarah Newman said of the experience. Asked who they might try to get for an interview next week to top it, they remained speechless, perhaps suspecting this was the apex of their high school radio interview careers.

Wolf then went to the auditorium to talk to students about his proposed 2022-23 budget, which includes a total increase of about $1.75 billion in public school funding, and opened his speech by relating the radio interview question regarding his biggest accomplishment.

Getting boosts in education funding during the last 7 years through a legislature controlled by Republicans was important to the Democratic governor, but “there’s more to do,” he said.

Wolf said the previous governor had left the state with a deficit and that he was leaving with a surplus, something he claimed hasn’t happened since Gov. Dick Thornburgh, a Republican who served as governor from 1979 to 1987.

Wolf has proposed a $1.25 million increase in basic education funding, a $300 million increase in the relatively new “level up” funding that targets money to the state’s 100 poorest districts, and $200 million for special education.” Because state revenues have been better than projected for the last two years, “we can do this without raising taxes one penny.”

Others who spoke included Superintendent Brian Costello, who said the district has been able to improve finances while building a new consolidated high school in recent years thanks to Wolf’s continuous push to increase state education funding, and State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, who got students in the auditorium cheering when he said the reason to increase education spending was to improve their futures.

Wolf took a tour of the school afterwards, stopping to make a purchase at the new school store.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish