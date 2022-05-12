Osterhout Free Library event includes Evergreen Award for Richard and Lissa Bryan-Smith

A look at the crowd at Wednesday night’s Sips Among the Stacks celebration at the Osterhout Free Library.

Sponsors and community figures enjoyed a night of drinks, food and fun as the Osterhout Free Library hosted its annual Sips Among the Stacks event Wednesday night.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and Rob Mericle are seen talking at Sips Among the Stacks.

Lori Nocito, left, and Cathy O’Donnell are seen at Wednesday night’s Sips Among the Stacks event at the Osterhout Free Library.

Diamond City Partnership executive director Larry Newman, left, chats with Molly Hoegen, a board member at the Osterhout and the chair of the library’s annual Gala.

WILKES-BARRE — Two beloved members of the community were honored with the library’s Evergreen Award as the Osterhout Free Library held its annual Sips Among the Stacks celebration on Wednesday night.

A who’s who of library members, community leaders and Downtown Wilkes-Barre figures came out to pay tribute to Richard and Lissa Bryan-Smith, who accepted their award in the children’s wing of the library.

“We chose the evergreen as an award because it represents steadfastness and stoicism,” said Molly Hoegen, an Osterhout board member and the chair for the library’s annual Gala, which will be held on Sept. 9. “They [Richard and Lissa] have been ever-present in our community since they moved here and they have just been remarkable.”

This years marks the fifth annual Sips Among the Stacks, a fun night held to celebrate folks like Richard and Lissa, while also thanking and honoring the library’s loyal sponsors and welcoming new faces into the library.

“We started the Sips as a way to bring people in,” Hoegen said. “It was a way to give back and to say thank you to our sponsors, and let them know how much we appreciate them.”

Bryan-Smith described the feeling of winning the award as “overwhelming.”

“We’re honored, but it really is overwhelming,” she said. “There are so many people in this community that do so much.”