KINGSTON — Pennsylvania American Water Thursday announced the start of a $1.1 million project to replace more than 4,300 feet of water main in Kingston to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

The project will replace pipe that dates back to the 1890s.

The project, which started this week, involves installing new eight-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing existing four-inch pipe along the following streets:

• East Walnut Street

• East Church Street

• East Bennett Street

• Stewart Street

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by the end of June with final restoration and paving scheduled for fall.

“To continue providing reliable service to our customers, we routinely invest in our infrastructure,” said Traci Cross, senior manager of operations, Pennsylvania American Water. “Projects are prioritized based on a number of factors, including the need for larger mains to handle system demands, age of existing pipe, and history of main breaks or service interruptions.”

Cross said this infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, it also helps support the economic health of the communities served. Cross said economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy.

“Through our continued investments, Pennsylvania American Water’s 2021 and 2022 infrastructure upgrade projects will support more than 3,700 jobs each year,” Cross said. “Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $373 million in 2021 alone to improve our water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems.”

During construction, Cross said customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

For customers’ safety and the safety of employees, the company asks that members of the public do not approach employees or contractors.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at — 1-800-565-7292.

