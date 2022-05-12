🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Facing years in prison if convicted, a smiling Tyeara L. Folks walked away a free woman after a Luzerne County jury acquitted her of intentionally scalding her 5-month-old son during a bath inside a Wilkes-Barre apartment in 2019.

The jury deliberated for about two hours finding Folks, 30, of Staten Island, N.Y., not guilty on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment.

Folks refused to comment only to say she was happy as she left the courthouse.

Wilkes-Barre police accused Folks in June 2019, after investigating how her son sustained burns while she bathed him in a sink inside a second floor apartment at 42 Murray St., on March 5, 2019.

Police stepped up their investigation when they received a report from Dr. Ruchita Doshi from Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest where the infant was treated.

In her report, Doshi indicated the burns suffered by the infant were immersed type burns and were not consistent with Folks’ explanation.

Folks’ defense attorneys, Steven M. Greenwald and John Donovan, chipped away at the evidence blaming the building’s hot water heater and the sink spray hose throughout the three day trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Dr. Eli H. Newberger, of Boston Children’s Hospital where he formerly served as medical director of child protection before converting to teaching in the early 2000s, described the infant’s burns as a flow type pattern rather than being caused from being immersed in hot water.

The jury apparently agreed with Newberger with the verdict.

Folks testified on her own behalf, telling the jury she tested the sink water before she placed her son in the sink. She used the spray hose to rinse the infant and placed the hose back, but she claimed the water never diverted back to the faucet as it should had.

Folks said she turned to pick up a towel, and when she turned back, she noticed steam and her son began crying.

Doshi and Dr. Williams H. Hughes, director of the burn center at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, testified for assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Shana Messinger.

Doshi and Hughes explained the infant was immersed in the sink filled with water they estimated to be 130 to 140 degrees, causing second-degree burns on his left leg and left buttocks.

“This was a tragedy; This was an accident,” Greenwald told jurors during his closing arguments earlier Thursday.

Greenwald noted the first responding police officer at 42 Murray St. the night the infant sustained burns wrote in his report “There were no signs of abuse.”

Discussing the hot water heater inside the four-unit apartment building, Greenwald said Folks had no way of knowing or understanding the plumbing system or know if someone flushed a toilet, cold water would be diverted making hot water hotter.

McLaughlin told the jury during his closing arguments there were, “Zero complaints from anyone in that building” about the hot water heater prior to the infant sustained burns.