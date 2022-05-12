🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man Hanover Township police alleged took part in exchanging gunfire at a gasoline service station pled guilty to related charges.

Taquil Lishemel Baley, 22, of Hutson Street, Wilkes-Barre, was involved in a shooting at Starr Convenient Mart on South Main Street on Aug. 6, 2020, according to court records.

Police in court records say Baley exchanged gunfire with Malik Macon, 29, near the gasoline pump islands. No injuries were reported, which was recorded by surveillance cameras.

In court Tuesday before President Judge Michael T. Vough, Baley pled guilty to firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person. Prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and propel missiles into an occupied vehicle against Baley.

Baley is scheduled to be sentenced July 1.

Macon, formerly of Boland Avenue, Hanover Township, is scheduled for trial next week before Vough on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault in connection to the shooting.

In a related trial in April, a jury convicted Macon of illegally possessing of a loaded firearm at the shooting scene. The firearm offense was severed from the aggravated assault trial.

Court records and surveillance video played during Macon’s trial showed Macon parking a vehicle next to a gasoline pump, and Baley pulling up to another pump.

The two men had words as Baley entered the store and Macon retrieve a firearm from inside his vehicle.

When Baley exited the store, Macon discharged several rounds that struck Baley’s vehicle. In return, Baley fired several rounds at Macoin before both fleeing the scene, court records say.