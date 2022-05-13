🔊 Listen to this

After the ribbon cutting, attendees were invited to walk through the new garden to hear information about the assorted plants, which are native to Pennsylvania.

DALLAS TWP. — Those involved in a year-long, environmentally-conscious beautification effort were finally able to see the fruits — or the flowers, rather — of their labor Thursday afternoon at the Dallas Township Municipal Building.

The Luzerne County Master Gardeners, along with friends, supporters, and township officials, a state representative, and a state senator, held their ribbon cutting for the new Dallas Township Pollinator Garden at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive.

The garden is the result of a year-long endeavor by the Master Gardeners, whose mission is to“educate the public and our communities on best practices in sustainable horticulture and environmental stewardship,” according to a release.

Jill Baer, Master Gardener Coordinator for Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties, and Stephen Alessi, Client Relations Manager of Penn State Extension, a public outreach initiative, began the ceremonies, addressing the dozen or so folks gathered. “It’s easier to get people outside when it’s not raining,” Alessi joked before offering thanks to those involved. “It’s not just us,” he said, “Without the community partners we wouldn’t be able to do this.”

Baer added, “The Township was amazingly generous and open to ideas.” She further explained that the idea came about from a fellow Master Gardener who suggested that there was space available.

The garden was designed by a team of 25 trainees. They worked towards, “a pollinator-friendly garden that will be both educational and a beautiful addition to the municipal building landscape,” as stated in the aforementioned release.

Master Gardener Eileen Cipriani added, “Pollinator populations are in decline, principally due to loss of habitat. This project will create a vital habitat space for pollinator species and educate our community about the role pollinators play in maintaining healthy ecosystems.”

Sen. Lisa Baker was in attendance and offered her thoughts as well as her thanks to the township for its forward thinking.

“I think it’s very exciting that the township is using a public space to not only create an environment that will attract pollinators, but to teach the public about the importance of doing that, whether it’s your home garden or other commercial spaces,” she said, adding that she’ll be taking home tips for her own home garden.

The Master Gardeners wanted to stress their gratitude to Township Manager Martin Barry, Supervisors Bill Grant, Bob Wagner, and Elizabeth Martin, as well as members of the Road Crew and DAMA and EBI, LLC, and State Rep. Karen Boback and Sen. Baker for their attendance.

The Penn State Master Gardeners will be hosting a Pollinator Garden Party at the site on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a day of family fun. For more information contact Jill Baer at [email protected] or 570-825-1701.