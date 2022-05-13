🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The unanimity Council displayed to approve both items on the agenda disappeared when solicited for donations by an audience member.

At its public meeting Thursday night Council voted 4-0 to appoint Dr. Joseph Ridilla to the Board of Health and to pass the first of two readings of an ordinance to vacate a strip of land formerly known as Grant Alley for Wilkes University to proceed with the development of the building it owns at 116 S. Main St.

Council split on Martin Dartoe’s request for donations to cover the $100 application cost for minorities who want to take the police civil service test on June 18.

Dartoe said the cost increased from the $70 charged by the previous administration of Tony George and was an “economic obstacle” to qualified minority candidates.

“As President of the People’s Committee, I’m asking you mister mayor and members of council to donate a hundred dollars to the tax, off the tax-payer fund salary to assist any applicant who are qualified or unable to pay this unfair cost for taking the test for the job where they will be willing to serve the public,” Dartoe said.

Mayor George Brown referred Dartoe to the Police Civil Service Commission that administers the written and physical tests for entry-level candidates. “My office nor the City Council have anything to do as far as setting that rate,” Brown said.

Brown declined to donate, as did Council Vice Chairman Mike Belusko and Councilman Bill Barrett.

“This issue with the test, there is, as the mayor alluded to, there is an expense involved in that. It’s not like anybody’s generating profit from this,” said Barrett, a former city police chief.

Without the fee, testing would cost the city thousands of dollars, Barrett said.

“Would you donate,” Dartoe asked.

No, Barrett responded and added, “What am I going to donate to?”

Councilman Tony Brooks asked that applicants contact him.

Only Councilman John Marconi agreed to donate. “Yeah I’ll give you a hundred bucks,” he said.

Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride was excused from the meeting and did not attend.

Landlord Jason Carr and resident Bob Kadluboski, as they’ve done in the past, talked about Council members’ ability to receive full-time pension benefits for part-time work. Belusko said he felt threatened by Kadluboski’s delivery.

The two engaged in a shouting match that began when Belusko interrupted Kadluboski in an attempt to direct his comments to Council as a whole and not individual members.

“(City ) Attorney (Tim) Henry, I would like you to tell him that I have my rights as a citizen to come down here. And Mr. Belusko, I want to warn you ,” Kadluboski said.

“You warn me,” Belusko said.

“I’m warning you,” Kadluboski said.

“I’ll warn you,” Belusko said and banged a wooden gavel to have a police officer escort Kadluboski from the meeting.

Kadluboski continued speaking and demanded council’s resignations.

As he left with the officer, Kadluboski yelled, “And Mr. Belusko, this is no joke, you will pay for this legally. You can’t be doing this to me!”

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.