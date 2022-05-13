Sean Gerow, CEO of Family Services Association of NEPA said that while typically the event would honor a guest, Thursday night was to celebrate the history of the organization and the help line, as well as just having everyone together again after COVID-19 restrictions. ‘We just kind of thought this year was so momentous because of what the help line has done for our community. It’s just made sense to recognize it, because it’s more than just a family. It’s connecting people to resources in 17 counties now in Northeastern Pennsylvania.’ The FSA Help Line is just one of numerous services offered at FSA, which connects users with numerous resources they may not have otherwise been aware of. Gerow is new to the area, taking over as CEO in October, however, he has been involved in non-profits for 28 years. ‘I’m excited to see where we can go,’ he said.

WILKES-BARRE — The Family Service Association of NEPA hosted its Annual Spring Fling and Auction Gala at The Westmoreland Club, 59 S. Franklin St., Thursday evening. The evening also celebrated the 50-year anniversary of the 211 help line, established after the Hurricane Agnes Flooding in 1972. The FSA held a virtual auction in the lead-up to the event, which closed at 10 p.m. Thursday night. All proceeds will go back into the FSA’s programs.