🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Family Service Association of NEPA hosted its Annual Spring Fling and Auction Gala at The Westmoreland Club, 59 S. Franklin St., Thursday evening. The evening also celebrated the 50-year anniversary of the 211 help line, established after the Hurricane Agnes Flooding in 1972. The FSA held a virtual auction in the lead-up to the event, which closed at 10 p.m. Thursday night. All proceeds will go back into the FSA’s programs.