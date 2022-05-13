Middle of May is prime time to see migrating birds

🔊 Listen to this

Participants in an Introduction to Bird-watching for Seniors event cross a bridge at Nescopeck Park and walk toward the parking lot, where they are about to spot a bluebird, a yellow warbler, a broad-winged hawk and other birds.

Environmental Education Specialist Megan Fedor, third from left, leads a group of birders on a leisurely half-mile walk near the park office at Nescopeck State Park.

Birders walk across a grassy area at Nescopeck State Park in search of more birds. At left is a pair of bluebird boxes set up at the park to help the bluebirds, which like to build nests in cavities.

Environmental education specialist Diane Madl uses a field guide to show participants the characteristics of a bird they believe they just spotted.

“I see a bird to the left of the bird boxes, about halfway up a tree,” environmental education specialist Megan Fedor told the little group that had just crossed a bridge at Nescopeck State Park. “It has a reddish chest, and blue on its head and back.”

“Any guesses what that bird would be?”

“A bluebird!” one of her companions said, correctly naming the bird — which happens to be one of 170 different species documented at the park.

The middle of May is prime time for spring migration, and the staff at Nescopeck State Park in Drums capitalized on that by scheduling an “Introduction to Bird-watching for Seniors” on Wednesday morning. (Don’t worry, bird-oriented events also have been planned for people of all ages.)

Wednesday’s program attracted close to a dozen retirees who borrowed binoculars from the park office and proceeded to spot all sorts of birds, from warblers to an oriole to a broad-winged hawk, on a leisurely, half-mile stroll.

“We just love the outdoors,” Michele Levitz of Jim Thorpe said, explaining why she and her husband, Ken, had signed up. “It’s always nice to know what you’re looking at.”

The 2-hour program actually began indoors, where Fedor explained it’s not a good idea to walk around with binoculars up to your face, because you won’t see where you’re going.

“You see a bird,” she said. “Look at it with your eyeball. Get it in your line of view. Then lift the binoculars up to your eyes.”

Park staff distributed paperback field guides, and also told the group they can use their smartphones to identify birds, through such apps as eBird, Merlin Bird ID and Song Sleuth.

When the group ventured out of the Environmental Education Center/park office, they didn’t have to go far to find forest habitat, grassy fields and a lake, each of which attract different birds.

Environmental education specialist Diane Madl spotted a barn swallow flying around the park office, and pointed out where bystanders could see its nest as well.

Closer to and in the parking lot, the group saw a bluebird, a tree swallow. a broad-winged hawk and a yellow warbler.

“It’s really blending in with the leaves,” Ken Levitz said, marveling at the way the warbler’s feathers seemed to match the tree on which it was perched.

That bird can be identified by a song that sounds like “sweet-sweet-I’m-so-sweet,” Fedor said.

“I think I heard a ‘meow’ from across the way,” she added. “It could be a catbird.”

Later, Fedor explained the catbird has several different songs but “once in a while they throw in a meow.”

“There’s an oriole coming over,” Madl said. “See the bright orange.”

“I’m gonna see if Big Bird shows up,” Kenny Kreps from Drums said with a laugh.

The large puppet from Sesame Street didn’t make an appearance but, peering into a forested area, Fedor said she had heard the song of the American Redstart. She didn’t actually see the bird at that point, only “some movement on the left side of the opening” among the trees.

The group walked a short distance to the lake and immediately began to see birds that enjoy awatery habitat, including geese and a great blue heron.

“Do you have a bald eagles’ nest in the park?” Michele Levitz asked.

“Not that we’re aware of,” Madl answered.

As they walked, the environmental education specialists continued to offer tips for identifying birds.

“There’s a red-winged blackbird in the reeds,” Madl said. “You can see its red epaulets.”

“The song sparrow has a chunky bill for eating seeds,” Fedor said.

Finally, as the group looped around closer to the park office, they passed a forested area and Fedor spotted an American Redstart — perhaps the one she’d heard before.

“There’s a lot of fulfillment when you see what you’ve been after and match the sight to the sound,” she said.

“I like watching their behavior,” Christine DiJulia of Drums said, noting she recently saw “two male robins fighting over a female on my lawn; the female kept running away.”

Within the next week the Nescopeck State Park staff has planned some bird-oriented events for families. A Family Bird Walk is set for 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday May 14, beginning at the park office. And Family Science Night: The Wonders of Songbirds is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wedneday May 18, with activities and games, starting at the park office. Please preregister online at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources events list or by calling 570-403-2006.

Birds that can be found at the park year-round include the Eastern screech owl, blue jay, sharp shinned hawk, wild turkey, white-breasted nuthatch, black-capped chickadee and more. Spring visitors include the ruby-crowned kinglet, red-eyed vireo, purple finch, rose-breasted grosbeak and more.

Through Sunday, park visitors are invited to take part in a Spring Migration Round-Up, listing every species of bird they see at Nescopeck and/or several other state parks that are in friendly competition to list the most birds. Other participating state parks in the area include Tuscarora, Locust Lake, Lackawanna and Ricketts Glen. Your bird tally may be submitted to the count through eBird or on paper checklists at each park’s office.