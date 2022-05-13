🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they arrested Christopher R. Clark on allegations he entered a house while armed with a loaded firearm early Thursday morning, according to court records.

Clark, 33, address listed as homeless, entered a rear door of a residence in the 300 block of South Meade Street at about 2 a.m., court records say.

An occupant of the residence confronted Clark who waved a firearm telling the occupant someone was trying to kill him, according to court records.

Police in court records say the occupant struggled with Clark and managed to get the firearm away from him.

Clark left behind his pink iPhone as he fled the residence, and later was arrested after a foot chase on Kent Lane.

Court records say the firearm was loaded with a round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine.

A woman who identified herself as Clark’s girlfriend told police she managed to find Clark using a GPS location finder on his iPhone, and went to the South Meade Street residence looking for him.

Police allege Clark had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

Clark was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of criminal trespass, recklessly endangering another person and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.