U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dave McCormick holds up a Gold Star given to him while on the campaign trail by a family from of a soldier that died by suicide after serving overseas.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz stopped by the Wilkes-Barre Township Firehall to stump for Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Dave McCormick on Friday morning.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is shown stumping for Dave McCormick on Friday in Wilkes-Barre Township.

In Pennsylvania to stump for U.S. Senate hopeful Dave McCormick, rear, is U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, center.

U.S. Senate hopeful Dave McCormick speaks at a rally held for him during the heated Republican Senate race in Pennsylvania.

U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Dave McCormick spoke on the importance of the Senate race in Pennsylvania during his rally Friday morning in Wilkes-Barre Township.

U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Dave McCormick embaraces his wife Dina Powell McCormick, a former U.S. Deputy National Security advisor for strategy under the Trump administration, during Friday’s rally.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser introduces Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick at the Wilkes-Barre Township Firehall on Friday.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser chats with local businessman Robert Tambur prior to the start of a rally for U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Dave McCormick at the Wilkes-Barre Township Firehall on Friday.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Friday left no doubt as to the importance of Pennsylvania’s Senate race to the Republican Party.

“If we win Pennsylvania, we regain control of the Senate,” Cruz told the packed crowd at the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall.

And if Cruz is right about what he has seen and heard around the country, a GOP “tsunami” is coming in 2022 — with it, not only the Senate, but the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives would be held by Republicans.

“And I look forward to walking down the halls of Congress with Dave McCormick and a man with a screwdriver and we stop and change the sign on Nancy Pelosi’s door,” Cruz said.

Cruz, R-Texas, said he decided to endorse McCormick because voters can trust him to fight for them in Washington D.C. and because he knows McCormick will get the job done.

Cruz, 51, was at the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall to rally about 150 supporters to vote for McCormick in the race for the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Primary. If successful, McCormick will square of against the Democratic nominee in the November General Election to see who will fill the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, who decided to not seek reelection.

With just four days until Tuesday’s primary. McCormick returned to Luzerne County for the second time in three days. He was at D’s Diner in Plains Township on Wednesday.

Cruz was one of the first America First conservatives to back McCormick when he announced his candidacy in January. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Cruz shrugged that off.

“President Trump did a tremendous job when he was president,” Cruz said. “We worked hand-in-hand together. And Dave’s wife, Dina, worked as a senior officials in the Trump Administration. My philosophy was to support the best conservative who can win in November.”

Dina Powell McCormick served in the Trump Administration as the United States Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy.

“Pennsylvania needs a true battle-tested America-first fighter to fight for their values,” Cruz said. “If you want a badass, U.S. Army veteran with backbone in the Senate, Dave McCormick is that leader who will go to Washington and work to defend and protect our values. Dave is the man who will work to unlock our energy sector, restore our economy, and fight to secure our southern border.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, introduced McCormick to the crowd of, as he called them, “patriots.”

“I had the opportunity to attend a ‘close to perfect’ Pennsylvania rally for the next United States Senator from Pennsylvania — Dave McCormick,” Meuser said. “The Wilkes Barre Township Fire House was packed with over 100 supporters gathered for Dave and Sen. Ted Cruz.”

Meuser said it was an honor to introduce McCormick to the crowd as a native of Bloomsburg that knows northeast and central Pennsylvania well.

“He is a veteran that served in the United States Army and fought for our country,” Meuser said. “He is a job creator, and a great conservative. Simply put, Dave is an ‘America=first Patriot’ with the dedication he has shown to our country and Pennsylvania.”

Meuser added, “As we have seen in recent weeks, Dave’s hard work is paying off, as he continues to surge in the polls across Pennsylvania and I know that he is going to continue to work hard for each one of us. We need Dave as our next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania.”

McCormick, 56 of Pittsburgh, said he was glad to “be back home” — his family is from Bloomsburg and he still have a farm there.

“As I travel around the state, voters tell me they are most concerned about inflation and the economy, about energy/natural gas and the high price at the pumps and about protecting our borders,” McCormick said. “And they have concern about stopping the influx of fentanyl. We had some 4,800 fentanyl-related deaths last year because of this poison.”

McCormick, a combat veteran of the Gulf War, said he favors a strong military, he will protect gun rights and the right to life and he will always fight for veterans. McCormick said he knows the importance of the 2nd Amendment. He said he hunted in the woods of Pennsylvania all his life.

Cruz said he supports McCormick because he feels he is the most conservative candidate and he is the candidate with the best chance of winning in November.

“This is not a game,” Cruz said. “This election is about whether or not we (Republicans) save the nation.”

Cruz said, “It all comes down to who you can trust. You can’t roll the dice. We want a leader and Dave McCormick is that guy.”

McCormick has been waging a media battle against Dr. Mehmet Oz and a third contender, Kathy Barnett, has risen in recent polling.

The Democratic contenders are Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Connor Lamb.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.