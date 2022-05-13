🔊 Listen to this

Joe Paglianite, one of the founders of Grotto Pizza, has died at the age of 96, according to a post on the chain’s Facebook page.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joe Paglianite,” the post states. “Dominick, Joe and Dom’s late sister Mary-Jean were instrumental in the origination of Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach in 1960.”

Roots in Plymouth

Paglianite talked about the foundation of the business in a 2014 Times Leader interview:

Paglianite said he was 25 years old when he started Joe’s Pizza in Plymouth in 1952. At the time, the national average price for gas was 20 cents a gallon and Paglianite was making pizza in a brick oven.

Wanting to increase his bottom line by reaching more people, Paglianite made a risky business move that became a milestone for the pizza empire. In 1953, he moved his business to Harveys Lake.

“The lake was like Atlantic City at that time,” Paglianite said.

One summer day, a customer put an idea in Paglianite’s mind about opening a location in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, noting there was nothing like his business there. With the curiosity of a young man, Paglianite ventured to Rehoboth Beach to see for himself. There, he discovered an opportunity did exist. Paglianite developed a plan which would help a family member and bring his product into a different state.

At the time, Paglianite’s brother-in-law, Dominick Pulieri, had just enrolled in King’s College in Wilkes-Barre. Paglianite felt having a small location in Rehoboth Beach with Pulieri running it would help pay for his tuition.

Taking a leap of faith, Paglianite and Pulieri agreed and expanded. Moving into a new state created a challenge to build a brand name and tie the in-state and out-of-state restaurants together, Mascioli said. Paglianite assumed the name Grotto since the building on Harveys Lake was always referred to as “the Grotto.”

Over the years, the business grew and expanded, including out-of-state locations and two additional locations in Luzerne County.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Joe’s family, and to Dom, for their loss,” the Grotto post added.

