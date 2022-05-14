🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An application is pending before the city’s Zoning Hearing Board to convert a former warehouse into a transitional housing facility for homeless families.

Keystone Rescue Mission Alliance Inc. chose the former Thomas C. Thomas Co. building at 64 E. Union St. as the site for its 32-apartment facility. It’s seeking a special exception for a use not addressed in the Zoning Ordinance to locate the proposed facility in a C-2 commercial community district. The building is owned by 64 Union Street LLC.

Justin Behrens, CEO and executive director of Keystone Rescue Mission Alliance, said the proposed facility would fill a need for families left homeless after job and income losses and unable to go as a unit into a shelter.

“The whole purpose of this building is to get them into an apartment so we don’t break up the family,” Behrens said Thursday.

In addition to providing a roof over families’ heads, the proposed facility would provide day care and social services. Its location puts it within walking distance of the state Career Link office for job training and employment opportunities and the Luzerne County’s offices of Children & Youth and Mental Health & Developmental Services, Behrens said.

“Everything is there. Everything is right around there,”Behrens said.

Keystone will be partnering with other organizations and businesses in an effort to provide stability to the families, Behrens said.

The proposed facility is next to where a methadone clinic will open. Pinnacle Treatment Centers received zoning approval in April 2021 to establish a clinic in the building on the corner of East Union Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Pinnacle officials sought a larger location to relocate its Miners Medical clinic in Ashley that was at capacity.

“It’s not going to be an issue,” Behrens said of the clinic.

The city’s Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. on May 25 in the City Council chambers on the fourth-floor of City Hall.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.