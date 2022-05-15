🔊 Listen to this

Today is a special day in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, as Gather Community Space, located at First Presbyterian Church, 97 South Franklin Street, holds an Open House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s been a long journey to get here and has required a lot of commitment from a lot of folks. The same kind of commitment Pete Davis made famous in his well-known Harvard commencement speech, “The Counterculture of Commitment.” While the current dominant culture seems to focus on always keeping options open, there are also many “long haul heroes” who do the daily work of keeping community institutions and society in general alive and healthy.

I grew up in Wilkes-Barre and benefited from the leadership and caring of many such heroes, including my band director at Meyers High School, Karen John, and dozens of dedicated coaches at St. Therese’s Little League and Rolling Mill Hill Youth Basketball. Today, Wilkes-Barre is in transition. Many long-haul heroes from my youth have retired or moved away. They’ve also raised a generation of successful kids, many of whom left town for careers in nearby New York or Philadelphia. At the same time, we’re fortunate to have young people who grew up here preparing to step into those “long-haul” shoes, as well as newcomers with plenty to contribute to the revitalization of Wilkes-Barre.

When my wife, Irina Melnik, and I returned here after a decade in New York, we committed to the downtown. We bought a long-vacant house on South Franklin Street, saved it from the wrecking ball, and began the long, arduous and ongoing task of restoring it to its former glory as a place to raise our children downtown. Irina further committed by starting her dental practice (opening this fall) in the medical suite that was added to our home in the 1920s. And in 2020, we committed to downtown once again, working with the congregation and leadership of First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre (my family’s church for many decades) to utilize the church’s facilities to further benefit the greater downtown community.

At First Presbyterian, we have a huge, beautiful church in a great location, but much of it is used infrequently. Gather’s founding board aimed to change that by creating a community center. Our name stems from the belief that as we beat the pandemic people will again want to gather.

And we’re confident in this belief, encouraged by the strong support we’ve received from Rev. Bob Zanicky and First Presbyterian Church’s leadership as we’ve made the vision for Gather Community Space a reality. We’re also encouraged by the success and stewardship of downtown institutions like Circles on the Square, and by the vision and entrepreneurship of folks like Lafe and Kaili Isaacson, whose Abide coffee shop has become a community hub (where many days you’ll find our own Rev. Bob sipping coffee as he works on his weekly sermon).

We also have many inspiring stories of commitment on the Gather board of directors. I’m inspired by board vice president Anita Frank (and her husband, Alec, whose talents we get as a package deal), who grew up in Wilkes-Barre and shows her passion for the city in myriad ways. She spent hours painstakingly refinishing the beautiful vintage butcher block prep tables, now the centerpiece of our newly renovated community kitchen. Gather also has inspiring newcomers like Omar Allen, who arrived at King’s College five years ago after growing up in Indonesia and serving in the U.S. Navy. He volunteered right away to help during our renovation and has since become a Gather Board member.

Gather will offer programs for the community, but as our name suggests we also want to provide space – a blank canvas to help others realize their vision to create programs and events, such as open mic nights (does anyone want to emcee?), neighborhood dinners, or a gardening group. Visit our Open House and find something of interest, meet new friends, or commit to a new idea. Perhaps you envision the next great food business that needs our commercial kitchen to get started. Or maybe you’re a new mom and you’ll appreciate some respite each week in our Happy Mommy Hour group.

There is plenty of fear and uncertainty in the world, but as Pete Davis said, “We need not be afraid, for we have in our power the ability to perform the slow but necessary work of turning visions into projects, values into practices, and strangers into neighbors, but only if we commit.”

We hope you will join us in commitment to making our community a better place.

Bill Frey is founding board president at Gather Community Space.