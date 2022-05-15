🔊 Listen to this

A group of people near what is roughly the midpoint of the Wellness trail at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, with a small trail leading down to the back of the medical complex.

A map of the current and future Geisinger Wellness Trail stands at the head of the trail where a gravel path leads from the end of a parking lot to the main path. Much of the land that is not covered in grass will be sporting wildflowers

PLAINS TWP. — Geisinger Northeast Chief Administrator Ron Beer conceded he initially thought it was a “crazy idea,” but the hospital staff walking up and down the new Wellness Trail behind him — before he even formally announced its opening — showed otherwise.

“Every day I’d see staff walking through the parking lots,” Beer said as he stood at the trail head sloping gently up from the end of the west campus parking lot. Realizing this wasn’t the safest way to take a break away from the pressure of hospital work, he initially looked into installing sidewalks, but realized that wasn’t feasible. Then the “crazy idea” hit.

“We have about 200 acres, with this beautiful natural flume coming down here,” Beer gestured behind him a the gravel path leading up to the main path that stretches from one end of the west campus parking lot to the end of the east campus parking lot. The path abuts Geisinger property that is intended to never be developed, meaning at least one side of the trail will always be forest greenery.

“What we do in this building is challenging,” Beer said. “You deserve a space you can go to disconnect, to re-energize.”

The new trail provides about a three-quarter mile walk, with plans to add more in two addition steps. Phase two will add benches and places to rest and contemplate. Phase three will add another three-quarter miles as a loop a little deeper into the forest and away from the hospital complex.

All the work is being paid for through donations raised specifically for the project, Beer said. A non-cash donation option is available for staff, who can paint small rocks with comforting or inspirational images and words of encouragement. The trail already sports quite a few, like Easter eggs waiting to be found by first-timers. Some visitor took advantage of bare rocks and an array of paints to add to the collection Wednesday during and after the brief announcements about the new trail.

Beer led a group of staff, administrators and media onto the trail for a firsthand experience. While there is a stretch with a thin ribbon of trees between the walker and hospital, small trees have been cleared where the trail passes a few feet above the parking lots on each side, to give a panoramic vista of Wyoming Valley.

A small rivulet of water runs along one side, with plans for a footbridge to connect to the loop that will go further into the greenery. While the trail is likely to be used most by staff seeking a break outdoors, visitors and others are welcome to enjoy it.

Beer said he believes it fits perfectly into Geisinger’s over-arching vision “to make better health easier.”

