On display at Plymouth Historical Society is a 45-star banner with name of Julius Weil, who fell at San Juan Hill

Among the Plymouth Historical Society’s collection of local military artifacts are a banner and photos commemorating the Korean War service of local soldier Danny Supchak, center, who was seriously wounded but returned home from battle.

These are some of the personal mementoes left behind at The Wall That Heals when that monument to Americans killed during the Vietnam War visited Plymouth in 2019. The items are now on display at the Plymouth Historical Society Museum on Gaylord Avenue. The society has a large collection of military artifacts dating back to the Civil War.

These newspaper clippings tell the story of Julius B. Weil, a Plymouth native killed in combat in Cuba during the Spanish-American War.

PLYMOUTH — There is probably no one left living in the United States who really remembers when the flag had 45 stars, as it did between 1896 and 1908.

Likewise, the three-month Spanish-American War of 1898 is for many little more than a few paragraphs in the nation’s textbooks today, with just under 400 U.S. troops killed, about 1,600 wounded and just over 2,000 dying from disease.

While the outcome established U.S. power in the Carribbean for generations, the war lives in our national memory most, perhaps, for the bravery of the volunteer Rough Riders — including second-in-command Theodore Roosevelt — and their legendary charge up San Juan Hill in Cuba, one of the conflict’s decisive battles.

Among the 144 Americans killed in that battle was Julius B. Weil of Plymouth.

His memory and his name live on today at the Plymouth Historical Society, thanks to a donation from a Bucks County man.

One of the most prominent items on display among the society’s collection of military artifacts is a 45-star flag that belonged to a veterans’ group named for Weil.

Similar to a VFW or American Legion post — or earlier Civil War groups — Julius Weil Camp No. 141, Spanish-American War Veterans, brought together those who had served the nation under arms.

Its name is printed on the flag, making this version of Old Glory especially rare, said Steve Kondrad, president of the historical society’s board.

“The camp didn’t last long. The last one I found was in 1905,” Kondrad said. “After that it seems like they broke up.”

The flag was donated to the society by a man from Quakertown, who had it carefully folded up in a drawer.

“He was just thrilled that someone wanted it,” Kondrad said.

Kondrad believes the flag was displayed during camp meetings at the former armory which once stood on Gaylord Avenue, not far from where the historical society is now.

According to contemporary newspaper reports, Weil was 27 when he was killed by fire from a Mauser rifle on July 1, 1898, in Siboney, Cuba. A clipping of that article can be read with this story at timesleader.com.

Weil had been “one of the most prominent young men of Plymouth,” the article states, the son of Max Weil, who ran a meat market in the borough.

Kondrad said the Weil name was known for generations, including a later Dr. Weil and a women’s store under the family name.

Of course, the flag is just one of the many precious mementos preserved and displayed by the society. They range from Civil War photos and relics to items left at The Wall That Heals when that monument to America’s Vietnam War dead visited Plymouth in 2019.

According to the society’s Facebook page, they took possession last week of military items that once belonged to two servicemen from Plymouth: PFC Frank De Franco and PFC Fred Mahoney, who both made the ultimate sacrifice for our country in World War II.

For more information on the society and activities, visit the group’s Facebook page; its website, https://www.plymouthistoricalsocietyluzernecopa.org/, or call 570-779-5840. Its archives and museum are located at 115 Gaylord Ave.