WILKES-BARRE — The Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association will meet Wednesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau 200 Old Station Road, Wilkes-Barre. Parking is available.

Alan K. Stout, executive director of the Visitors’ Bureau, will lead a tour of their offices in the newly restored train station.

Wilkes-Barre Councilman Tony Brooks will also be in attendance for neighborhood issues and lead a discussion on Hazle Street Neighborhood Business District. All are welcome. The public is invited. For more information, call Linda Joseph at 570-823-0626.