🔊 Listen to this

John Fetterman speaks to supporters at the Holy Hound Tap Room in downtown York, Pa., on Thursday, May. 12, 2022, while campaigning for U.S. Senate seat.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, has suffered a stroke but is on his way to a “full recovery,” the campaign said Sunday.

In a statement, the campaign said Fetterman, 52, wasn’t feeling well Friday and went to the hospital. “The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage,” the statement says.

The news come just days ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Fetterman is considered the leading candidate in the four-person Democratic field.