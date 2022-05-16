🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — Borough police arrested a man from Kingston on allegations he threatened a bouncer outside Swizzle Sticks Bar early Saturday morning.

Isaiah Featherstone, 22, of Payne Avenue, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, firearms not to be carried without a license and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two officers responded to the bar on Main Street when they heard yelling and encountered two security guards following several men at about 12:50 a.m.

A bouncer told police several people were gathering outside the bar and were becoming rowdy. As the two guards were attempting to disperse the crowd, Featherstone pulled out a handgun and aimed it at a guard who, in turn, brandished his own firearm he aimed at Featherstone, the complaint says.

The guard told police “it was a standoff for maybe less than a minute” before Featherstone lowered his firearm and began walking away, according to the complaint.

A description of Featherstone was provided to the officers who searched the area and spotted him in the area of Plymouth Street.

Officers instructed Featherstone to, “hands up, stop right now,” before Featherstone initiated a foot chase, the complaint says.

State police troopers and other police agencies assisted in the search.

A trooper found Featherstone hiding in an alley behind a residence on Hillside Avenue, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Featherstone had removed his shirt and discarded the firearm.

Featherstone denied he aimed a gun at the bouncer and denied ever being in possession of a firearm.