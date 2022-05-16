🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There will be milling and paving work for the bridge rehabilitation project on Route 309 north and southbound in Luzerne County this week from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as follows:

• A short-term left lane & shoulder closure will be in effect on SR 309 NB & SB between Exit #2 and Exit #3 on the North Cross Valley Expressway on Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17.

• A short-term right lane & shoulder closure will be in effect on SR 309 SB between Exit #3 and Exit #2 on the North Cross Valley Expressway on Wednesday, May 18.

• A short-term right lane & shoulder closure will be in effect on SR 309 NB between Exit #2 and Exit #3 on the North Cross Valley Expressway on Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20.

PennDOT advises that motorists should expect delays and use extra caution while travelling through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting — www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

— Bill O’Boyle