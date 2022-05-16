🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. correctly enhanced the sentence for a Pittston man convicted by a jury of conspiring with his cousin in a drive-by shooting in Wilkes-Barre, a state appellate court ruled Monday.

Jyzah Michael Morgan, 25, filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court claiming his sentence was illegally elevated when Sklarosky permitted prosecutors to apply the deadly weapon enhancement due to a firearm being involved in the shooting.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Morgan and Onje Crowder, 21, with a drive-by shooting of an occupied residence on Lockhart Street on March 18, 2019. At least six rounds were fired into the residence. No injuries were reported.

Following a trial in October 2020, a jury convicted Morgan on two counts each of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and one count each of tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Prior to Morgan being sentenced March 25, 2021, Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin motioned to include the deadly weapon enhancement due to a firearm involved in the offense.

Sklarosky granted the request sentencing Morgan to five years, six months to 11 years in state prison followed by two years probation.

In his appeal, Morgan claimed he was only the driver, did not know a firearm was hidden under the passenger seat and did not know Crowder intended to discharge rounds into the residence.

A three member panel of the Superior Court denied Morgan’s appeal in a 12 page opinion.

The appellate court ruled despite Morgan never touching or handling the firearm, the firearm was within his “immediate control.”

“Based on our review of the record, we discern no abuse of discretion by (Sklarosky) in applying the deadly weapon enhancement to (Morgan’s) sentence. (Sklarosky) appropriately determined that (Morgan) was in immediate physical control of a deadly weapon during the commission of the crime because of his close physical proximity to an armed co-conspirator,” the Superior Court opined.

Crowder pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and sentenced to four to 10 years in state prison followed by two years probation, according to court records.