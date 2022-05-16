🔊 Listen to this

Allied Services Mountain Top Rehab Center announced Monday that free balance screenings would be offered next Wednesday in order to help prevent falls.

The screenings, open to community members of all ages, will be held on May 25 at Allied Services, located at 44 N. Mountain Blvd. in Mountain Top.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, falls are the leading cause of injury and accidental death in adults over the age of 65.

“It only takes a small reduction in your mobility, strength, vision, or balance to greatly increase your risk of a fall,” said Allied Services Mountain Top manager Patricia Starkey. “A screening can identify an individual’s functional abilities, balance issues, and help us to address those deficits.”

The screenings will take about 30 minutes and are designed to inform the therapists’ recommendations to help people stay active, safe and independent.

Interested patients must schedule a screening ahead of time at alliedservices.org/screen, or by calling 570-830-8982.

Spots are limited and walk-ins are not permitted.