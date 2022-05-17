🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz will serve as acting county manager for approximately three weeks until new manager Randy Robertson takes over the week of June 13, county council decided during a special meeting Monday night.

An appointment was necessary because Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo gave her two-week notice to accept other employment, and Friday is her last day with the county.

Council opted to appoint Swetz because he is Crocamo’s designee.

Crocamo said Swetz is intimately familiar with all departments and finances through his current position and also had worked closely with both prior non-interim managers — Robert Lawton and C. David Pedri. She said she also has relied heavily on his expertise since she took over as acting manager when Pedri left for other employment in July.

“I know he’s going to do a great job,” Crocamo said.

Swetz said he will handle any matters that arise but does not plan to seek any major changes during his time in the temporary post.

He currently receives $96,337 annually as a division head.

Councilman Brian Thornton proposed paying Swetz an additional $1,000 per week while he is interim manager due to the added responsibilities, and a council majority supported that decision.

Swetz started working for the county as a senior accountant in March 2013, and he was promoted to budget/finance division head in January 2014. He previously worked as a financial analyst at Benco Dental in Pittston, a business consultant at Albert B. Melone Co. in Pittston and an auditor for Albert Kishel CPA, Wilkes-Barre.

He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

The acting manager must perform the same duties as the permanent manager, overseeing day-to-day operations and budgets in more than 50 departments, approving many contracts and hiring and firing workers in most departments, excluding court branches and the controller and district attorney offices.

In the resolution appointing Swetz, council also added wording formally accepting Crocamo’s resignation.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle thanked Crocamo for her work as both acting manager and the county’s chief solicitor.

“She took over in a crazy time, and I think she’s did so very gracefully. I think she did a great job for this county,” Radle said. “I applaud everything she’s done, and I wish her the best of luck moving forward.”

Radle also congratulated Swetz.

“I wish you all the best in the next three weeks,” she said.

