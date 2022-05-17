Kingston resident was a longtime philanthropist, supporter of community causes

As Esther Davidowitz’s sons, Jeff, Steven, Ivan and Ben, reminisced about their family matriarch’s long and active life earlier this week, the word “love” kept coming up.

“Love of family.” “Love of community.” “Love of life.”

A Hebrew phrase also seemed apt, and Steven Davidowitz, of Dallas, quickly looked up the correct spelling.

“Tikkun olam,” he said. It translates to “healing the world” or “living in a beneficial way.”

This week, shortly after she passed away on Tuesday, at age 88, in her Kingston home, her friends agreed that’s what their beloved “Essy” was all about.

“She will have an influence over us for as long as we remember her,” said Rabbi Larry Kaplan, who will officiate funeral services at 10 a.m. Thursday at Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre. “Countless generations will benefit from her good works.”

Some might compare Essy’s good works to the stars on a clear night. You might think you’ve managed to count them all; then you notice more and more are sparkling.

She and her late husband, William, endowed scholarships at Wilkes University and Penn State, she volunteered as a teacher at the JCC Camp, she organized poetry festivals and fund drives, she put a microscope in a hospital laboratory, and she organized a local appearance by Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel.

As recently as December, she arranged to send a gift of books to an 8-year-old refugee from Afghanistan whose thirst for reading Essy had read about in the New York Times. Essy made many phone calls and cut through a great deal of bureacratic red tape to make that happen.

“There’s something we have in the Jewish community, the ‘Lion of Judah,’ said Gary Bernstein, CEO of the Friedman Jewish Community Center. “These are women who are recognized for their charitable works, for their leadership, for their kindness. That’s how I think of Essy.”

“I loved working with her on projects, and I have saved every thank-you note she has ever written to me,” said Barbara Sugarman, JCC Adult & Cultural Services Director. “She was a true lady, very caring. I felt honored to be her friend.”

“She was always a huge supporter of the arts, music and dance,” said Gina Malsky from the Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta committee, noting a tribute to Essy will be part of the Fiesta’s opening day festivities at noon Thursday on Public Square.

Sharing his own memories of Essy’s enthusiasm for the arts, her grandson Daniel Davidowitz said, “When we came over … she’d have us sculpting with clay, or painting with her mother’s old oil paints. We’d listen to classical music and talk about how it made us feel.”

Essy made Halloween fun, too, he said, remembering how as a teen-ager he would help her fill more than 150 bags of candy for trick-or-treaters. Decked out in orange and black, his grandmother “wouldn’t let them get away without performing, whether it was a telling a joke or singing a song.”

“She was very open-minded,” Steven Davidowitz said, noting his mother’s love of learning.

“She was Jewish,” Daniel Davidowitz said, “but she loved learning about other people’s faith and spirituality.”

“She did not let her challenges impede her,” Jeff Davidowitz said, noting that his mother was a cancer survivor and also coped with the effects of Parkinson’s Disease. “She was not a complainer.”

Thinking of the courage Essy displayed, especially when she helped others despite not being in the best of health, prompted a reporter to make a connection to a Hebrew prayer that praises “a woman of valor.”

The reporter mentioned this to Rabbi Kaplan, who gently explained Essy didn’t want those passages from the Book of Proverbs to be read at her funeral, because she thought they had been overused.

“But it could have been written with Essy in mind, when you look at the kind of work she did, the kind of charity she did, how she raised her beautiful children,” the rabbi said.

“Charm is deceptive and beauty is vain, but a God-fearing woman is much to be praised. Her deeds speak her praise,” he quoted part of the prayer.

But Kaplan won’t specifically use those verses during her funeral service. “No one, in life or beyond life,” he said with a chuckle, “will go against Essy’s wishes.”