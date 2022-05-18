🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jim Bognet won a convincing victory over Republican challenger Mike Marsicano Tuesday, earning a second chance at unseating Democratic incumbent Matt Cartwright in the November General Election.

According to unofficial results, Bognet was holding a more than two-to-one margin over Marsicano.

Cartwright was unopposed on the Democratic side, setting up a November rematch 2020 with Bognet in the 8th Congressional District race.

“We’re just very grateful to the voters for this resounding victory and we are very grateful to President Trump for his endorsement,” Bognet said. We have a chance to take back the country in November. We will continue to get our message out to the voters. We came very close in 2020, and we will win this time. We have to stop President Biden and the Democrats from driving the country into a ditch. It’s time the people of the 8th Congressional District are represented by one of their own.”

When Bognet announced his second run for Congress, he said he will stop the “Biden/Pelosi/Cartwright assault on America.”

Bognet, 46, of Hazle Township, lost to Cartwright in 2020 by just over 12,000 votes.

“I will fight Matt Cartwright’s tax-and-spend lunacy, and work to finish the wall,” Bognet said. “I believe in an America First agenda of securing the border, ensuring fair elections, and creating jobs for Pennsylvanians in energy and manufacturing. In this rematch, Matt Cartwright is going down like Apollo Creed in Rocky II.”

Cartwright, 60 of Moosic, will be seeking his sixth term in Congress.

Bognet, a former Trump Administration appointee, was born and raised in Hazleton. He graduated from Penn State University in 1997 before receiving his law degree. Bognet worked for both U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum and Rep. Lou Barletta, and he is a small business owner. He worked in President Trump’s administration to support American job creation, exports, and manufacturing.

Bognet said in 2020, he raised nearly $2 million against Cartwright. He said he expects help from the Republican Party.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.